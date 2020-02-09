Patron Price Up 53.4% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Patron token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, LATOKEN and YoBit. Patron has a market capitalization of $72,732.00 and approximately $2,358.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded up 53.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.62 or 0.03450346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00239838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00139328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,614,600 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit, Hotbit, Exrates and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

