PAWS Fund (PAWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. PAWS Fund has a total market cap of $33,737.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAWS Fund has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.73 or 0.03430207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00235606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00137959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002710 BTC.

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity. PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund.

PAWS Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

