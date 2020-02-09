PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Reaches $15.78 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for $1,577.65 or 0.15674823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $29,577.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00038748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.79 or 0.05751412 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023841 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00120580 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003127 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 10,002 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

