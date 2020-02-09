Paxos Standard (PAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $224.83 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009934 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Crex24, Bitrue and C2CX. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $224.83 million and approximately $332.79 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 224,344,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,344,420 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

