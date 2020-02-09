PAYCENT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,609.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. PAYCENT has a market cap of $71,248.00 and $1,609.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

