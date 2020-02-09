PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,606 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura cut their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

