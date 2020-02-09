PCHAIN Market Capitalization Reaches $1.71 Million (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $41,641.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.74 or 0.05800187 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023733 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00120827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00039022 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,893,855 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Switcheo Network, IDEX, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

