Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

SCHG stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 382,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,197. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.74 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

