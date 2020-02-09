Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 3.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,779,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 379.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. 3,727,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.34 and a one year high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

