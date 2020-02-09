Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 3.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 225,225 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after purchasing an additional 116,920 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after purchasing an additional 99,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $439.17. The stock had a trading volume of 883,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,016. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $441.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

