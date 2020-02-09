Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total value of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

