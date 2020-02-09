Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,642 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 2.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,663.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 40.8% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,001 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

