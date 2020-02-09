Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.4% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

SYK traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.81. 942,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,135. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

