PeepCoin Achieves Market Cap of $308,544.00 (PCN)

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $308,544.00 and $208.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PeepCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, C-Patex and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002319 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About PeepCoin

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 126,155,109,278 coins and its circulating supply is 86,955,109,278 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Cryptohub, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

