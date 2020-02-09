Peercoin Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002279 BTC on major exchanges including Bitsane, BX Thailand, YoBit and Bittylicious. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and $107,789.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,106.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.30 or 0.04448659 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002001 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00750560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,984,449 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, BX Thailand, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bitsane, CoinEgg, YoBit, Bittylicious, WEX, HitBTC, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

