Peerplays Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $195,716.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.53 or 0.03403707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00237631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00137130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

