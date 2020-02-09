Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $481,473.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,713,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $343,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,687 shares of company stock worth $3,607,321. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 17.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,252,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,241,000 after purchasing an additional 187,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $88.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. Pegasystems has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

