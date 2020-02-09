Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,679,000 after purchasing an additional 523,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,339,000 after purchasing an additional 512,497 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,594,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $19,079,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $39.31. 805,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.60%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

