PENG Price Reaches $0.0000 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $144,408.00 and approximately $1,467.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.33 or 0.03388450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00238497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00137728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,191,549,361 coins and its circulating supply is 7,109,695,763 coins. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.