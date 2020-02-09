Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

PENN stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. FMR LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after buying an additional 293,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 263,078 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

