PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post sales of $28.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.62 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $28.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $114.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.23 million to $120.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $124.81 million, with estimates ranging from $114.53 million to $132.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.07.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

