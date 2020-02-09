Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEI shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.72. 2,517,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,694. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.