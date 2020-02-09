PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Nomura’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company had a trading volume of 844,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,286. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

