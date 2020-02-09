Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 570 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.49. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

