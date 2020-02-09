Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,031 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

