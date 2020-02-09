Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.21 and a 200 day moving average of $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.88 and a 52 week high of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.