Penta Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BCEX, LBank and HADAX. Penta has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $253,624.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Penta has traded up 57.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.03376995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00228097 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00131118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, HADAX, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

