Peony (PNY) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, Peony has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $75,594.00 and $330.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008678 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000072 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 2,187,461 coins and its circulating supply is 2,067,633 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.