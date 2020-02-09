People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $144,223.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,426,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $835,301,000 after buying an additional 4,036,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,383.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,003,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 963,447 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 914,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 706,449 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,772,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,082,000 after buying an additional 666,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

