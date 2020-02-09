Perlin (PERL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.85 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One Perlin token can now be purchased for $0.0461 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork.

Perlin Token Trading

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

