Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0021 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 34% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Pesetacoin has a total market cap of $296,479.00 and $5.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded up 49.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00757802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007575 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Pesetacoin

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,437,089 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

