Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,176 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,332,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,248,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,376,000 after purchasing an additional 546,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

