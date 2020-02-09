Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,884.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 88,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

