Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $288,577.00 and $21.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.01259189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00046954 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00213499 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002322 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00062349 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

