Phore Hits 24-Hour Volume of $614.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $614.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0920 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000144 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,965,530 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

