Phore (PHR) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Phore has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $401.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0844 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last week, Phore has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,968,882 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.