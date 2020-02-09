Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Photronics stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. 427,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $878.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.58. Photronics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 5,870 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $69,207.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,483.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $30,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 197,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,563 shares of company stock worth $1,969,811. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 48,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 100,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

