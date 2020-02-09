Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,360,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,095. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 167,639 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.