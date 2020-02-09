Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 529,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 143,870 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 114,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,049 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 268,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler bought 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $75,488.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine bought 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

