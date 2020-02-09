Pillar Price Tops $0.0296 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Pillar has a market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $5,602.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

