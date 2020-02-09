Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 1.9% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

BOND stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $109.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,966. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $103.56 and a 1 year high of $109.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

