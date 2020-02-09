Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $797,765.00 and $1,240.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.01257160 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018180 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003936 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 440,555,208 coins and its circulating supply is 415,294,772 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

