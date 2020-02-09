Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) versus Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Head to Head Survey

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Pintec Technology has a beta of -1.65, indicating that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and Facebook’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.63 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Facebook $70.70 billion 8.56 $18.49 billion $6.43 33.02

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Facebook 26.15% 19.97% 15.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Facebook shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pintec Technology and Facebook, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Facebook 1 2 44 0 2.91

Facebook has a consensus price target of $246.71, indicating a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Facebook’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Facebook is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Summary

Facebook beats Pintec Technology on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

