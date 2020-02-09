Pinterest’s (PINS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Nomura lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Pinterest stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 60,486,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,627,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $193,593.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after buying an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,705,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after buying an additional 2,228,986 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

