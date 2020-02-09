Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,120,480 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $169,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

NYSE PXD opened at $137.82 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

