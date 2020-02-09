Pioneer Natural Resources’ (PXD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. 1,041,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,802. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $234,215.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.