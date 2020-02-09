Pirl (PIRL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,531.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $535,744.00 and approximately $8,531.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,619,355 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

