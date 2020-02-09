Pirl (PIRL) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $533,435.00 and $9,014.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,663,133 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

