PIVX (PIVX) Market Cap Achieves $20.32 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $402,212.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Graviex, Bisq and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011174 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, BiteBTC, Binance, YoBit, Coinbe, Livecoin, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Graviex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.