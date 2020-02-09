PIXEL Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,302.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $608,402.00 and approximately $44,302.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,134.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.86 or 0.04440192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00750432 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00018810 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000414 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,482 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

